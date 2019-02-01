Six-year-old dies after being attacked by stray dogs in Attock

A six-year-old boy has died after he was attacked by seven stray dogs in Attock.

Waleed, a student of class two, was playing outside his house when the attacked occurred, said the police.

He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Waleed’s neighbours said that the number of stray dogs is growing in their area. According to them, this is the seventh case of a dog attack in a month.

Related: Stray dogs injure 16 people in Haripur

In September 2018, 12 cases of dog bites were reported in Karachi. Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences received over 4,700 dog bite cases last year.

Animal bite infections are serious and can even be life-threatening if left untreated. It is important to observe the dog’s behaviour as well. If a dog is running around biting several people, then chances are that it is rabid.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the wound should be washed immediately for at least 15 minutes and the victim needs to get the rabies vaccination to kill the virus.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.