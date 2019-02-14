Six-member Saudi team in Pakistan to inspect arrangements ahead of crown prince’s visit

Saudi government representatives arrived in Pakistan on Thursday to inspect arrangements for Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s visit.

They checked the security arrangements as well as living arrangements for the crown prince’s visit.

The six-member team arrived at the Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Close aides of the crown prince are members of the team.

Prince Salman will be arriving in Pakistan on February 16 for a two-day visit. This is his first trip to the country.

This is the Saudi crown prince’s first visit to Pakistan. Five trucks carrying his furniture and fitness equipment also reached Islamabad a few days ago.

Pakistan is likely to sign a number of investment deals, including the construction of multi-billion-dollar oil refinery in the port city of Gwadar, during Prince Salman’s visit.

