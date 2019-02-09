Sindh’s education department thinks having exams outdoors can curb cheating

February 9, 2019

The Sindh government’s decision to hold matric exams outdoors to control cheating has been rejected by parents and teachers.

Matric exams are scheduled to start from March 20 in Sindh, according to the dates announced by the matric board.

In a strange decision, the Sindh education minister had announced that the exams will be conducted in grounds instead of classrooms to prevent cheating. But many questioned this decision.

Would it be possible to give an exam under a tent in March’s hot temperatures? For more than 350,000 students registered to appear for the exams, would bathroom and drinking water facilities be made available in an outdoor setup?

The chairperson of the matric board said arranging furniture for more than 350,000 students would be difficult. He said students appearing for their exams in the afternoon will face extreme heat and arranging fans for everyone won’t be easy.

Students and their parents are not too happy about this decision either.

One student was worried there won’t be enough light to give her paper while another said access to a washroom would be hard. We will sweat in the heat, a student told SAMAA TV.

“How will you arrange for fans in such a big space?” asked a furious father. Another father said the old system was better.

“We are first picking public schools which have spacious grounds. Arrangements will be finalised after this,” said the matric board chairperson.

