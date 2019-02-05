Sindh’s CNG stations shut down for 36 hours

February 5, 2019

The Sui Southern Gas Company has stopped gas supply to all the CNG stations in Sindh, including Karachi, for 36 hours, SAMAA TV reported Tuesday.

The SSGC halted gas supply to all the CNG stations due to low gas pressure, the company said. The CNG stations will resume operations on Thursday at 8am after 36 hours of closure.

Related story: Karachi's CNG stations to be closed indefinitely as the city suffers from gas shortage

There are a total 650 CNG stations in Sindh, of which 300 are in Karachi.

On December 11, the SSGC had halted gas supply to all the CNG stations in Sindh for an indefinite period. The gas supply resumed after six days when Governor Imran Ismail and Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar intervened.

 
 
 

