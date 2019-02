Police officials in Karachi have been told to stay on high-alert due to an ongoing standoff with India, the Sindh police spokesperson has confirmed.

A meeting of police officials was held in the Central Police Office on Wednesday. It was chaired by Sindh IG Syed Kaleem Imam.

During the meeting, the Sindh police suspended the vacations of all the senior police officials and personnel, he said, adding that the IG has directed the police officials to beef up security around sensitive installments, foreigner offices and other sensitive places.

The provincial police chief also instructed the reserve platoons, police commandos and other police personnel to be prepared. The officials have also been told to increase the intelligence sharing at the provincial level.