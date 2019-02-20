Sindh is making it easier for people to register their businesses

The Sindh government launched a business registration portal on Wednesday.

The Sindh Business Registration Portal will make is easier for people to register their businesses. All they have to do is go on the portal and apply for it online.

Entrepreneurs can register their business with four provincial departments: the labour department (shop), Sindh Employees Social Security Institution, industries department (for partnership firms) and the excise and taxation department.

The portal will develop links between the four provincial departments and federal departments (NADRA and SECP) for smoother and swifter business registration.

It was launched by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Prime Minister’s Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood and World Bank Country Director Patchmauthu Illangovan.

The portal is a part of the ease of doing business reforms in the province.

Sindh’s Board of Revenue also launched its portal for tracking of property deeds. It will allow people to check the progress of their property registration online.

“In this fast-changing world, there are opportunities that Pakistan cannot afford to miss and there are risks that we must guard against,” said CM Shah. Pakistan must make right policy choices, focus on human development and create an enabling environment for economic development, he added.

Sindh is resolved to undertake more reforms and adopt policies that create an enabling environment for the private sector and make doing business easy in the province, he said.