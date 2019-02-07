The Sindh High Court wants to know why MQM-Pakistan expelled Farooq Sattar.

On January 28, Farooq Sattar had filed a petition challenging his expulsion.

The court issued on Thursday notices to Rabita Committee and party leaders such as Amir Khan and Nasreen Jalil. They have been ordered to submit their replies by February 14, Thursday.

The Election Commission has asked the court to give it some time to submit its reply.

The petition says that the decision to expel Farooq Sattar was against the election act as well as the party laws. Farooq Sattar said that there was only Kunwar Naveed’s signature on the expulsion document.

On November 8, 2018, the MQM-Pakistan expelled its senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar from the party for violating party discipline. MQM-Pakistan Rabita Committee, the party’s decision-making council, suspended Dr Sattar’s basic membership and told workers to stay away from him.

The leaders at the party’s Bahadurabad office accused him of dividing the party.

Dr Farooq Sattar rejected the decision of the Rabita Committee and said that it was an “unconstitutional” and “illegal” one. “The Rabita Committee didn’t even have the courage to publicly announce its decision,” Dr Sattar said in a press conference at his PIB colony residence.

They should have convened a workers’ meeting to announce the decision, Sattar said, adding that the workers need to be told the reasons behind the “illegal” decision.