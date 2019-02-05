Sindh demands justice for Ramsha Wassan after her parents go ‘missing’

People across Sindh have been staging protests in different cities demanding justice for Ramsha Wassan.

The 13-year-old was killed in Khairpur on February 3. Her mother said that Ramsha was kidnapped by Zulfiqar Wassan after she expressed her wish to marry her cousin. The parents then recovered her after five days with the help of politicians. The day she returned home five men entered their house and opened fire on her in front of the parents.

Her parents appealed to the government to take action after which people on social media raised voice for the deceased.

A doctor told SAMAA TV that Rimsha had died when her parents brought her to the hospital. She was shot nine times, he said.

The police have registered a case against four people in an honour killing case. The parents deny that Ramsha was killed in the name of honour. The prime suspect, Zulfiqar Wassan, has been accused of running a criminal gang in Khairpur. He is a relative of PPP leader Manzoor Wassan and the nephew of PPP MNA Nawaz Wassan.

Media personnel and members of civil society tried to contact her parents, but they have ‘disappeared’ too. They weren’t at their home and their whereabouts couldn’t be located. When the police were asked, they rejected this assertion. City ASP Dr Imran said that Rimsha’s parents are in the area. “I have spoken to her father on the phone. I will meet him soon,” he said.

Khairpur SSP Umar Tufail said that the police are under no pressure to conduct the inquiry.

One suspect, Ghaffar Wassan, has been arrested so far.