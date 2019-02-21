NAB gets 14-day remand of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani

February 21, 2019




NAB obtained the 14-day physical of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani from an accountability court on Thursday.

He will be presented before the court again on March 1. His lawyer opposed this, citing his health. Speaking to the media while entering the court, Durrani said his health is fine but the people who raided his house will get what’s coming to them.

He was brought to the accountability court in Karachi on Thursday afternoon in an armored personnel carrier. NAB officials had a tough time getting him to the court because of the massive number of PPP workers and supporters gathered outside the court.

The workers showered the APC with rose petals while chanting slogans against the federal government and NAB.

Durrani was arrested in Islamabad on Wednesday and brought back to Karachi the same night.

NAB team raids Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani's house, seizes laptop and documents

Security officials outside the court had difficulty moving the workers away enough to get the speaker out of the vehicle and into the court.

The investigation officer said they asked the court for a 14-day remand seeing as the cases against him were of illegal appointments, corruption in the construction of the Sindh Assembly MPAs hostel and assets beyond his known means of income.

NAB also raided his house in Karachi Wednesday night and seized documents and a laptop.

