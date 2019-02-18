Sherry Rehman criticises government for not inviting opposition members to events hosted for MBS



FYI the Saudis wanted to meet Parliamentary opposition.

— SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) February 18, 2019

The crown prince in Islamabad on Sunday on a two-day visit. Many events were held for him at PM House and President House. The opposition members, however, were not invited to them.PPP leader Sherry Rehman criticised the government for not inviting the opposition parties. The PTI government did not invite former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the opposition leader,” she said on Monday. “The opposition parties were not considered as a part of the state.”We never received an invitation from the government. We weren't invited to the Kartarpur Corridor groundbreaking ceremony or for the visit of Saudi crown prince, said the PPP leader. According to her, the Saudi crown prince wanted to meet the political leaders from the opposition parties.We, however, welcome the royal guest on his visit to Pakistan, she added.