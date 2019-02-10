Sheikhupura police identify two of the three bodies found in Barth

The Sheikhupura police have identified two of the bodies found in Barth. Both men were wanted by the police.

Authorities say all three men were shot and killed. Two have been identified as Jahangir and Khalil.

They were wanted by the police in robbery cases. The third could not be identified

The bodies have been sent to the hospital for a postmortem examination.

