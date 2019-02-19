Sheikh Rashid is all praises for PM Khan’s state address after the Pulwama attack

February 19, 2019




Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid says Prime Minister Imran Khan represented the entire nation in his state address in reaction to statements by Indian government officials following the Pulwama attack.

The federal minister for railways posted on Tuesday a video message on Twitter to welcome the premier’s reaction to Indian escalation in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

“PM Imran has clearly pointed out to India that we will reciprocate their peaceful gestures and retaliate if a war is imposed upon us,” the minister said in the video message.

Related: Pakistani nationals ordered to leave Indian city within 48 hours: report

“200 million Pakistanis support Imran Khan. Pakistan stands against terrorism.”

Sheikh Rashid said Muslims are being subjected to persecutions across India and the reason is the Kashmir dispute that needs be solved in light of the United Nations resolutions.

For us, Pakistan is worth living and dying for, he said. “We are not wearing bangles,” he added.

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pakistani nationals ordered to leave Indian city within 48 hours: report

February 19, 2019 4:15 pm

PM Khan thinks MBS would’ve gotten more votes than him

February 18, 2019 5:46 pm

We believe in Pakistan’s future, says Saudi crown prince as visit comes to an end

February 18, 2019 5:25 pm

India takes down Imran Khan’s portraits from cricket stadiums

February 18, 2019 3:25 pm

We cannot say no to Pakistan, says Saudi crown prince

February 17, 2019 11:04 pm

Afghan Taliban postpone Pakistan visit because of travel restrictions

February 17, 2019 8:31 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.