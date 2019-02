Sheikh Rashid is all praises for PM Khan’s state address after the Pulwama attack

Important video message pic.twitter.com/GAudYdXG6g

The federal minister for railways posted on Tuesday a video message on Twitter to welcome the premier's reaction to Indian escalation in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack."PM Imran has clearly pointed out to India that we will reciprocate their peaceful gestures and retaliate if a war is imposed upon us," the minister said in the video message."200 million Pakistanis support Imran Khan. Pakistan stands against terrorism."Sheikh Rashid said Muslims are being subjected to persecutions across India and the reason is the Kashmir dispute that needs be solved in light of the United Nations resolutions.For us, Pakistan is worth living and dying for, he said. "We are not wearing bangles," he added.