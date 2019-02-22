Shehbaz Sharif’s name placed on the ECL

Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, has been placed on the Exit Control List.

It was included in the no-fly list on NAB’s request in a case regarding his owning assets beyond his known means of income. NAB is also investigating him in multiple other cases, including the Ashiyana Iqbal, Saaf Pani company case and Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The interior ministry has confirmed this. The federal cabinet approved the inclusion of his name on the ECL. Shehbaz, the former chief minister of Punjab, is also the head of the Public Accounts Committee and president of the PML-N.

Earlier, Shehbaz was barred from flying abroad and his name was on the passport control list. It was said that his name would remain on the list until he was put on the ECL. People whose names are included on the passport control list are restricted from leaving the country for 30 days.

Shehbaz’s sons Hamza and Salman are also being investigated in the assets case. Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, is also being investigated in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shehbaz was arrested by NAB on October 5, 2018 in the Ashiyana Iqbal case and was granted bail by the Lahore High Court on February 14.

