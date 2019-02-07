Shehbaz Sharif to be indicted on Feb 18 in the Ashiana housing case



Shehbaz Sharif will be indicted in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Project case on February 18, Monday.

The opposition leader was arrested by NAB last year on charges of Rs14 billion corruption in the Ashiana Housing Scheme. NAB says he awarded contracts to companies he favoured, causing a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer. His arrest came after Fawad Hassan Fawad, Shehbaz’s former implementation secretary, recorded his statement and told NAB that everything he did was because Shehbaz told him to.

An accountability court was hearing the case on Thursday.

Two people accused of corruption, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema, appeared in court. Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, couldn’t because he was attending a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee.

The court expressed its displeasure over the absence of the opposition leader. “Shehbaz Sharif should appear in court at the next hearing at all cost,” said Accountability Judge Najmul Hassan.

The jail authorities said that Shehbaz Sharif has been advised by his doctors to not travel. The judge said this does not mean that the former Punjab CM start missing court hearings.

The court has ordered the anti-graft body to file a reference in the Ramzan Sugar Mills scam too.

On January 22, Shehbaz Sharif submitted a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking bail in the Ashiana case. He said that he has not given even an inch of government land to anyone.