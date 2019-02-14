Shehbaz Sharif granted bail in three NAB cases by the Lahore High Court

The Lahore High Court granted on Thursday bail to Shehbaz Sharif in the three NAB cases against him.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and Public Accounts Committee had petitioned the court for bail in the Ashiana Iqbal, Saaf Pani Company and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

A two-judge bench had earlier reserved its verdict in the case. The hearings continued for two weeks.

He was arrested by NAB on October 5, 2018 and had been in NAB custody ever since. However, as an MNA and head of the PAC, the National Assembly speaker had issued a production order for him, ensuring that he could attend the National Assembly sessions in Islamabad.

