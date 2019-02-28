Shehbaz Sharif files petition in the Lahore High Court to have his name removed from the ECL

February 28, 2019

Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, filed on Thursday a petition in the Lahore High Court to have his name removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The PML-N president and former chief minister of Punjab has named the federal government, NAB and FIA as respondents in his petition.

His petition says that as the leader of the opposition and the head of one of the country’s largest political parties, his name should not be on the ECL. He also said that the government had put his name on the ECL illegally. According to the law, restricting someone’s movement is illegal, he argued.

Related: Shehbaz Sharif’s name placed on the ECL

Shehbaz has requested the Lahore High Court to declare the federal government’s notification adding his name to the list null and void and allow him to travel abroad.

His name was added to the no-fly list on February 22 in the Ashiyana Iqbal Housing case, for which NAB had arrested him on October 5, 2018. He was released on bail on February 14 after the Lahore High Court accepted his bail plea.

