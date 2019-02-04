SHC wants to know why FIA has not responded to Anwar Majeed’s petition

February 4, 2019


The Sindh High Court wants to know why FIA has not submitted a reply to Anwar Majeed’s petition against the investigation agency.

The court was hearing the case on Monday. Anwar Majeed, the head of the Omni Group who has been accused in a money laundering and fake accounts casesaid that the FIA has made fake cases against him. He wants the court to stop FIA from harassing him and order the agency to provide him with the details of the cases against him.

Related: Anwar Majeed asks Supreme Court to reject JIT report because he is ‘entirely innocent’

Anwar Majeed, in the petition, said that FIA should be asked to submit details of the ongoing inquiry in money laundering case too.

The court asked the assistant attorney general to contact FIA and submit its reply.

The FIA Focal Officer Mirza Tanveer said that the investigating officer is busy with submitting relevant records to NAB.

The case has been adjourned till February 8, Friday.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Three suspected human traffickers arrested in Gujrat

February 2, 2019 7:30 pm

FIA to conduct forensic audit of KKF vehicles in a money laundering case

February 2, 2019 3:54 pm

‘The 18th Amendment shouldn’t be disturbed under political pressure or by judicial decisions’

February 1, 2019 11:28 pm

Dr Shahid Masood fails to appear in court because of his ‘deteriorating health’

February 1, 2019 1:50 pm

Four nilgais died of poisoning at the Islamabad zoo, reveals report

February 1, 2019 1:27 pm

SHC orders Faryal Talpur’s lawyer to present arguments in the iqama case

February 1, 2019 12:05 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.