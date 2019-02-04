SHC wants to know why FIA has not responded to Anwar Majeed’s petition



The Sindh High Court wants to know why FIA has not submitted a reply to Anwar Majeed’s petition against the investigation agency.

The court was hearing the case on Monday. Anwar Majeed, the head of the Omni Group who has been accused in a money laundering and fake accounts case, said that the FIA has made fake cases against him. He wants the court to stop FIA from harassing him and order the agency to provide him with the details of the cases against him.

Anwar Majeed, in the petition, said that FIA should be asked to submit details of the ongoing inquiry in money laundering case too.

The court asked the assistant attorney general to contact FIA and submit its reply.

The FIA Focal Officer Mirza Tanveer said that the investigating officer is busy with submitting relevant records to NAB.

The case has been adjourned till February 8, Friday.