SHC orders Faryal Talpur’s lawyer to present arguments in the iqama case

The Sindh High Court ordered on Friday PPP MPA Faryal Talpur’s lawyer to present arguments in a case pertaining to her disqualification for holding an iqama.

Iqamas are residence permits awarded to foreign workers.

The court questioned the junior lawyer over the absence of Talpur’s lawyer, Farooq H Naek. The court was informed that he is busy with cases in Islamabad. The court ordered Naek to present his arguments at the next hearing.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Khawaja Shamsul Islam, presented his arguments. He said that the the investigating team formed to probe the money laundering case had made important revelations.

“Read the last page of the JIT report and everything will become clear,” he said.

Talpur has said that she doesn’t have any properties outside the country. The petition mentions those foreign properties owned by Talpur that have been identified in the JIT report too, he argued.

He accused the PPP MPA of embezzling funds in Sindh. He said that Talpur should be disqualified for hiding her iqama. The hearing has been adjourned till February 15.

