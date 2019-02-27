SHC dismisses petition seeking Sindh’s division into seven states

The Sindh High Court dismissed on Wednesday a petition seeking the division of the Sindh province into seven states and Karachi as an independent state.

It’s up to the legislature, not courts, to carve out provinces, the court said in its ruling. The court remarked it is imperative to pass a law with two-thirds majority in the Parliament for the purpose.

The state’s counsel, Barrister Mustafa Mahesar, opposed the petition. He said it is not in the SHC’s domain to form provinces. The stance in the petition caused offence to the people of Sindh, said the court. The petitioner has failed to present any legal argument, it said.

Azmat Rehan had petitioned the court to partition the province into seven states. He argued in his plea that in all the European and Muslim countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, Syria and Turkey, the population of any province is not more than 50 million.

“Pakistan is a rich country. All its provinces have the potential to be an independent state,” the petitioner said. “The country’s leaders never worked for its development. They have disregarded the devolution of powers.”

“Sindh is also a rich province but the so-called waderas, Mirs, nawabs, Makhdooms and Pirs always held the neck of the poor Sindhis. The influential people never allowed the establishment of schools, colleges, universities, institutes for technical and science education as they do not want to see poor Sindhis educated and developed,” he said.

