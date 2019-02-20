Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is among Pakistan’s highest taxpayers

February 20, 2019

 

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is among Pakistan’s highest taxpayers.

He is the fifth highest taxpayer, according to a list issued by the FBR.

Pakistan awarded people for paying tax on Wednesday. Prime Minister Imran Khan awarded them during a ceremony in Islamabad.

The PML-N leader, however, didn’t attend the ceremony.

Related: In Pakistan, people are awarded for paying tax

He said that he has been paying his taxes for the last 32 years. “This is not something new,” he told SAMAA TV.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the owner of Air Blue, said that he received an invitation for the ceremony when he was abroad. “I didn’t attend it because I can’t take the award from government officials who don’t pay the tax.”

The former PM said that it is illegal for the FBR to make the list public. “This is confidential information. It shouldn’t be shared with the public,” he added.

 

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

India won’t play Pakistan in World Cup if govt opposes it: BCCI

February 20, 2019 8:16 pm

Don’t have any sympathy for JeM’s Masood Azhar because he tried to kill me too: Pervez Musharraf

February 20, 2019 7:57 pm

In Pakistan, people are awarded for paying tax

February 20, 2019 7:46 pm

Fawad Chaudhry advises Narendra Modi on how to contest the upcoming polls in India

February 20, 2019 7:04 pm

Pakistani prisoner murdered inside Indian jail

February 20, 2019 4:39 pm

PM Imran to chair federal cabinet meeting on Feb 21

February 20, 2019 4:03 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.