Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is among Pakistan’s highest taxpayers.

He is the fifth highest taxpayer, according to a list issued by the FBR.

Pakistan awarded people for paying tax on Wednesday. Prime Minister Imran Khan awarded them during a ceremony in Islamabad.

The PML-N leader, however, didn’t attend the ceremony.

He said that he has been paying his taxes for the last 32 years. “This is not something new,” he told SAMAA TV.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the owner of Air Blue, said that he received an invitation for the ceremony when he was abroad. “I didn’t attend it because I can’t take the award from government officials who don’t pay the tax.”

The former PM said that it is illegal for the FBR to make the list public. “This is confidential information. It shouldn’t be shared with the public,” he added.