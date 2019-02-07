Shah Mahmood Qureshi rejects ‘gross interference’ of Afghan president in Pakistan’s matters

February 7, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has rejected the tweet by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Pakistan’s matters.

“We reject the tweet by President Ashraf Ghani,” he wrote on social media on Thursday.

“Such irresponsible statements are only gross interference,” he remarked.

Afghan leadership needs to focus on long-standing serious grievances of the Afghan people, he added.

President Ghani expressed the Afghan government’s concerns over the “violence perpetrated against peaceful protestors and civil activists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.”

“We believe it is the moral responsibility of every government to support civil activities that take a stand against the terrorism and extremism that plagues and threatens our region and collective security,” he said.

“Otherwise there could be long-standing negative consequences,” the Afghan president added.

 
 
 

