Seven wounded in Mardan toy bomb explosion

A toy bomb wounded seven people, including a minor girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan on Tuesday.

Police shifted the injured to Mardan Medical Complex Hospital.

“Three labourer brothers found a toy sunken under sand in the Mardan area of Mayar,” Mardan DPO Sajjad Khan said.

Related: KP’s Bomb Disposal Unit defused 2 bombs every 3 days in the last 10 years

“They were trying to open it when it blew up with a powerful explosion. The blast wounded the brothers and four passers-by including a girl.”

The injured brothers have been identified as Haroon, Majeed and Rasheed, sons of Yar Muhammed. The passers-by including the girl have yet to be identified.

The doctors said the injured were stable while police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.