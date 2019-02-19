Seven wounded in Mardan toy bomb explosion

February 19, 2019

A toy bomb wounded seven people, including a minor girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan on Tuesday.

Police shifted the injured to Mardan Medical Complex Hospital.

“Three labourer brothers found a toy sunken under sand in the Mardan area of Mayar,” Mardan DPO Sajjad Khan said.

Related: KP’s Bomb Disposal Unit defused 2 bombs every 3 days in the last 10 years

“They were trying to open it when it blew up with a powerful explosion. The blast wounded the brothers and four passers-by including a girl.”

The injured brothers have been identified as Haroon, Majeed and Rasheed, sons of Yar Muhammed. The passers-by including the girl have yet to be identified.

The doctors said the injured were stable while police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

