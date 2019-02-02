Seven people arrested on charges of human trafficking in Sindh’s Sakrand

February 2, 2019

Seven people were arrested on charges of human trafficking in Sakrand on Saturday.

The suspects, which includes five men and two women, were arrested from Pir Zakari Colony.

According to the police, the gang used to kidnap women and then smuggle them abroad.

Related: Woman accused of trafficking girls granted bail in Karachi

The suspects fed the women pills to make them unconscious, said the police.

A woman who was kidnapped from Lahore has been rescued too.

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

South Africa clinch narrow six-run win in first T20I against Pakistan

February 1, 2019 11:45 pm

Karachi policeman suspended for misbehaving with a labourer who couldn’t pay for his traffic challan

February 1, 2019 10:15 pm

Pakistan bowl in opening Twenty20 international

February 1, 2019 9:15 pm

West Indies assistant coach Logie praises Imran Khan’s leadership

February 1, 2019 6:36 pm

Police foil bid to smuggle 60,000 litres of Iranian diesel in Balochistan’s Hub

February 1, 2019 3:56 pm

Take a glimpse into Pakistan’s dystopian future where doing anything other than smiling is a crime

February 1, 2019 1:44 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.