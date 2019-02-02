Seven people arrested on charges of human trafficking in Sindh’s Sakrand

Seven people were arrested on charges of human trafficking in Sakrand on Saturday.

The suspects, which includes five men and two women, were arrested from Pir Zakari Colony.

According to the police, the gang used to kidnap women and then smuggle them abroad.

The suspects fed the women pills to make them unconscious, said the police.

A woman who was kidnapped from Lahore has been rescued too.

