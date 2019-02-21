Seven killed, 10 injured in roof collapses after rain lashes Punjab

Seven people were killed and 10 injured in roof collapses in various areas of Punjab after rain lashed the province Wednesday night.
The roof of a house on Multan’s Budhla Road collapsed due to the rain, killing a woman and her three children. Another two people were also injured in the collapse and were taken to the hospital, according to rescue officials.
In Dera Ghazi Khan’s Jhok Utra, heavy rainfall caused another roof to collapse. One person died and six people were injured.
In the Rojhan tehsil of Rajanpur another roof collapsed claimed two lives. A man and his wife were killed in the collapse while another couple was critically injured.
It rained across Punjab, causing temperatures to drop in several areas.
In Lahore, the Meteorological Department has forecast another 24 hours of rain.
In Jhelum and its surrounding areas, temperatures dropped after rainfall in the area. In Pindi Bhattian and its surrounding areas, continuous rainfall caused water to accumulate in low-lying areas. In many areas, electricity supply was suspended.
Light rain and snowfall in Abbottabad, Nathia Gali, Ayubia and Thandiani caused temperatures to drop. The Met department has predicted that rain and snowfall will continue in Galyat today.
It also rained in Azad Kashmir. The area also received snow. The roads to Wadi Neelam, Wadi Lipa and other mountainous regions have been closed due to the snowfall.
Heavy rainfall and snow in Muzzaffarabad led to the suspension of electricity supply and phone lines being cut off.
