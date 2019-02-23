Seven arrested for opening fire at local court in Islamabad’s F-8

Seven people were arrested after two groups opened fire on each other at a local court in Islamabad’s F-8 Saturday morning.

The Islamabad IG took immediate notice of the incident at the F-8 kutchery (local court) and ordered Operations DIG Waqaruddin to take action.

The DIG arrived at the site to supervise the collection of evidence and on his orders, the Margala police arrested seven people.

Weapons were confiscated from them and brought to the police station and two cars were impounded.

A case has been registered against the seven suspects under the Anti-Terrorism Act, he said.

