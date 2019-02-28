Sehwan bombing: Prime suspects from Daesh killed in Shikarpur encounter, says police

February 28, 2019

Security personnel deployed outside the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar – AFP photo

Police have killed two most-wanted Daesh terrorists in an encounter in Shikarpur, the Sindh police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“Daesh’s Sindh Emir Abdullah Brohi and Abdul Hafeez Pandrani were killed in an encounter with the police,” the police official said.

The suspected militants were the masterminds behind the suicide bombing inside the shrine of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar’s in Sehwan which killed at least 88 people, the officials had told SAMAA Digital in the past. The Sehwan shrine bombing was claimed by the Daesh.

Photo: Courtesy Sindh Police

They were also involved in a string of attacks in rural Sindh, including a suicide attack at a Shikarpur Imam Bargah in 2015 which killed 61 people. Pandrani, a resident of Shikarpur, led his own group and was affiliated with the outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi before joining Daesh, the spokesperson said.

Sindh inspector-General Dr Kaleem Imam has announced a Rs20 million reward for Shikarpur SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai and his team.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 

One Comment

  1. yadav   February 28, 2019 7:36 pm/ Reply

    today India displayed the parts of a missile used by F-16,why pakistan does not accept that…me as a human is against escalation yet feel humiliated when pak army captured one of the pilot…you two should know the reason why the pilot is on other side.


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Sindh police told to stay on high alert

February 28, 2019 12:33 am

SHC dismisses petition seeking Sindh’s division into seven states

February 27, 2019 7:42 pm

10,000 CCTV cameras to be set up to make Karachi safer

February 26, 2019 4:45 pm

Toddler takes deadly Typhoid to Canada after Pakistan wedding

February 22, 2019 8:44 am

Sindh is making it easier for people to register their businesses

February 20, 2019 10:07 pm

Another family accuses protesting doctors of negligence after two more infants die at Karachi’s NICH

February 16, 2019 12:32 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.