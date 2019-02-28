Sehwan bombing: Prime suspects from Daesh killed in Shikarpur encounter, says police

Police have killed two most-wanted Daesh terrorists in an encounter in Shikarpur, the Sindh police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“Daesh’s Sindh Emir Abdullah Brohi and Abdul Hafeez Pandrani were killed in an encounter with the police,” the police official said.

The suspected militants were the masterminds behind the suicide bombing inside the shrine of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar’s in Sehwan which killed at least 88 people, the officials had told SAMAA Digital in the past. The Sehwan shrine bombing was claimed by the Daesh.

They were also involved in a string of attacks in rural Sindh, including a suicide attack at a Shikarpur Imam Bargah in 2015 which killed 61 people. Pandrani, a resident of Shikarpur, led his own group and was affiliated with the outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi before joining Daesh, the spokesperson said.

Sindh inspector-General Dr Kaleem Imam has announced a Rs20 million reward for Shikarpur SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai and his team.

