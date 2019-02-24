Security guard killed after thieves attempt to loot shopping mall on Karachi’s Tariq Road

A security guard was killed after thieves opened fire while trying to rob a shopping mall in Karachi on Sunday.

The robbers tried to loot a shopping mall located on Tariq Road Sunday morning and opened fire when they faced resistance.

They broke into the mall by breaking a bathroom ceiling.

When the guards at the shopping mall attempted to stop the robbers, they opened fire, killing one guard and injuring another. The thieves managed to flee the scene.

The deceased guard has been identified as Noor Zahid.

The police have begun investigating the incident and say they will use CCTV footage from the cameras installed at the mall to identify the thieves.

