Second Congo virus victim dies in Karachi in one week

February 17, 2019

Photo: AFP

Another Congo virus-related death was reported in Karachi on Sunday, making this the second death reported in one week.

A 75-year-old man, who was from Landhi, was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Saturday night and passed away during treatment.

Related: First Congo virus case of 2019 reported in Karachi

Dr Seemin Jamali, the executive director of the hospital, confirmed the patient’s death.

A 35-year-old woman died of Congo fever at the hospital on February 11. Her case was the first Congo virus-related death of 2019.

