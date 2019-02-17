Second Congo virus victim dies in Karachi in one week

Another Congo virus-related death was reported in Karachi on Sunday, making this the second death reported in one week.

A 75-year-old man, who was from Landhi, was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Saturday night and passed away during treatment.

Dr Seemin Jamali, the executive director of the hospital, confirmed the patient’s death.

A 35-year-old woman died of Congo fever at the hospital on February 11. Her case was the first Congo virus-related death of 2019.

