Search operation for two foreign mountaineers lost on Nanga Parbat delayed due to tensions with India

Two climbers who were attempting to scale Pakistan’s Nanga Parbat have been missing since Sunday. A search operation for them has been delayed amid tensions between Pakistan and India.

British alpinist Tom Ballard, whose mother died climbing the K2, and Italian Daniele Nardi were last heard from on Sunday as they went above 6,300 metres on Nanga Parbat in the western Himalayas. It has been reported that the weather was poor in the area at the time.

Nardi had communicated via satellite phone that they had reached an altitude of about 6300m, but since then the ground team has lost all contact with the two mountaineers. There has been no news for almost three days, while the last GPS position dates back to February 22.

Ballard and Nardi were attempting a new route on the Mummery Rib, a steep and dangerous avalanche-prone area on the Himalayan peak.

At 8,126m, Nanga Parbat is the world’s ninth highest mountain and notoriously difficult to climb. A number of deaths have earned it the label of “Killer Mountain”.

Pakistani authorities hope to launch a helicopter search operation but have said it has been delayed due to tensions with India. The dispute between India and Pakistan over the alleged bombing of suspected terrorist targets has escalated over the last two days, with Pakistan shooting down two Indian fighter jets. As a result, air space across the country, and around Nanga Parbat, has been totally closed off, including to rescue helicopters.

Through diplomatic efforts, an exception was made to allow an air search on Thursday. Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who was on the team that made the first winter summit of Nanga Parbat two years ago, will lead the rescue.

