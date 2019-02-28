Schools in Azad Kashmir closed, people along the border being relocated

February 28, 2019

Photo: AFP

All schools in Azad Kashmir have been shut down in light of the recent heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Class five and eight exams in Muzaffarabad and the Jhelum Valley have been postponed. Sharae Neelum has been closed and internet services have been suspended in the neighbourhoods near the Line of Control.

The schools have been closed till March 3.

People living near the border have been evacuated and accommodated at a camp set up at the Hattian Bala College.

On Wednesday, Pakistan shot down two Indian fighter jets that crossed into Pakistani airspace. One pilot has also been arrested and is currently in Pakistani custody. The government has called on India to engage in dialogue rather than conflict.

