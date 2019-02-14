SC turns down Bahria Town’s offer to pay Rs405b in 12 years

Pakistan’s top court has once again turned down Bahria Town’s offer to pay Rs405 billion in 12 years for acquiring land illegally for its three projects in Karachi, Islamabad, and Murree.

Bahria Town’s lawyer, Ali Zafar, asked for more time to review the time period to pay the amount.

An implementation bench of the Supreme Court was hearing a case on court order which barred Bahria Town Karachi from selling any plot. In its May 4, 2018 verdict the court had declared the land granted to the Malir Development Authority as illegal.

Related: SC turns down Bahria Town’s offer to pay Rs200b to avoid NAB reference

Justice Faisal Arab said that the plots were booked for five years and Bahria Town is asking for 12 years to pay the amount.

The prosecutor general told the court that NAB Chairperson has approved reference against Bahria Town’s Malik Riaz among others. The reference will be filed in Karachi next week, he said.

The lawyer of the people who have bought properties in Bahria Town said that NAB should be stopped from filing the reference.

Justice Azmat Saeed said that the court will not stop NAB from functioning at any cost.

Related: Top court bars Bahria Town Karachi from collecting payment from allottees

The court expressed his displeasure over the failure of the marketing companies to submit records on booking, transactions, and raffles for Bahria Town’s properties.

The lawyers of the companies assured the court to submit record in the next two days.

The case has been adjourned till February 28, Thursday.