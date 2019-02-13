State Bank takes FIA’s help to counter scammers

February 12, 2019

State Bank of Pakistan once again stressed that people should not share their banking information with anyone on the telephone.

The central bank announced to take action against those who telephone people and trick them into revealing their banking details,  a spokesperson for the State Bank of Pakistan told SAMAA TV on Tuesday.

People from across the country have complained to the State Bank’s consumer protection department that they received fake calls from someone pretending to be an official of the SBP and took their data.

The SBP said it will give the phone numbers of the scammers to the Federal Investigation Agency for strict action.

