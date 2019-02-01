SBCA knocks down newly-constructed buildings in Karachi’s Nazimabad

February 1, 2019




The Sindh Building Control Authority has begun demolishing illegally constructed buildings in Karachi's Nazimabad No 3.

During a drive on Friday, the authority knocked down some newly-constructed buildings in the areas as well.

It says the drive is being done on the Supreme Court’s orders.

Related: SBCA tests reforms with 30-day Karachi house construction permit deadlines

The SBCA recently prepared a list of residential plots being used for commercial purposes.

According to the list, 930 residential plots in Karachi are being used as commercial plots. North Nazimabad has topped the list.

