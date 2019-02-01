SBCA knocks down newly-constructed buildings in Karachi’s Nazimabad

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.

During a drive on Friday, the authority knocked down some newly-constructed buildings in the areas as well.It says the drive is being done on the Supreme Court’s orders.The SBCA recently prepared a list of residential plots being used for commercial purposes.According to the list, 930 residential plots in Karachi are being used as commercial plots. North Nazimabad has topped the list.