SBCA knocks down newly-constructed buildings in Karachi’s Nazimabad

The Sindh Building Control Authority has begun demolishing illegally constructed buildings in Karachi's Nazimabad No 3.
During a drive on Friday, the authority knocked down some newly-constructed buildings in the areas as well.
It says the drive is being done on the Supreme Court’s orders.
The SBCA recently prepared a list of residential plots being used for commercial purposes.
According to the list, 930 residential plots in Karachi are being used as commercial plots. North Nazimabad has topped the list.
