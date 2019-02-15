Saudi crown prince to arrive in Pakistan on February 17

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will now travel to Pakistan on February 17.

He will leave on February 18, Monday. His visit has been delayed by a day, the foreign office has confirmed.

Special Assistant to the PM Naeemul Haque told SAMAA TV that the itinerary of his visit is the same as before. “Just the days have been changed,” he said.

“The first ever visit by the Saudi crown prince is highly important for Pakistan and its economy,” said Haroon Sharif, the chairperson of the Board of Investment, on February 12. “The bilateral economic and trade ties will be strengthened as a result of this royal visit.” Sharif shared that investment worth over $10 to $15 billion is expected to come into Pakistan.

Saudi crown prince is expected to travel with a delegation of 30 businessmen.