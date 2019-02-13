Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to arrive in Pakistan on Feb 16

February 11, 2019

Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day visit on February 16, the Saudi ambassador said Monday.

The Saudi crown prince will arrive in Pakistan with a big delegation, Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki said.

His security team has already arrived in Pakistan and is visiting various places in Islamabad.

This is the Saudi crown prince’s first visit to Pakistan. Five trucks carrying his furniture and fitness equipment have also reached Islamabad.

Pakistan is likely to sign a number of investment deals, including the construction of multi-billion-dollar oil refinery in the port city of Gwadar, during Crown Prince Salman’s visit.

Saudi Arabia had already pledged a $6 billion package for Pakistan.

 

2 Comments

  1. Naveed   February 11, 2019 9:36 pm/ Reply

    I am not sure what to say. Saudis infact are very prejudice and racist people. Anyways, we don’t have to act like them and welcome them according to Islamic teachings.

  2. Kaiser Dawood Inamdar   February 13, 2019 11:30 pm/ Reply

    Aslamualykwellcome 2 India but which day come brother India u come in India before call me my cell no.00918779177209 don’t miss
    Before call me me meet u
    Best regurds all.


