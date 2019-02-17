Saudi company to invest Rs4b in Pakistan’s energy sector

February 17, 2019

Photo: Asad Umar/Twitter

A Saudi power company, ACWA Power, has expressed its willingness to invest Rs4 billion in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector.

A delegation of Saudi investors, headed by ACWA Power Chairperson Mohammad A Abunayyan, met with a Pakistan delegation headed by Finance Minister Asad Umar.

ACWA Power is keen on investing in Pakistan’s energy sector, said the chairperson. The company has power generation and desalinated water production plants in countries in the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia.

The announcement comes on the same day Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman arrived in Pakistan.

 

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Afghan Taliban postpone Pakistan visit because of travel restrictions

February 17, 2019 8:31 pm

The wait is over: Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman arrives in Pakistan

February 17, 2019 5:39 pm

T-Series drops Pakistani singers’ songs from its YouTube channel after Pulwama attack

February 17, 2019 10:56 am

Pakistan is taking action against Jaish-e-Muhammad, Fawad Chaudhry tells Indian media

February 16, 2019 8:29 pm

Indian hackers attempted to hack the foreign office website: spokesperson

February 16, 2019 7:43 pm

It is now cheaper for Pakistanis to travel to Saudi Arabia

February 16, 2019 6:54 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.