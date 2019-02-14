Same 9mm pistol used in separate attacks on MQM-Pakistan and PSP offices in Karachi: police

February 14, 2019

A Remington RP9 9mm pistol sits for sale at Idol’s Gun Rack gun shop on March 26, 2018 in Kernersville, North Carolina. Photo: AFP

The MQM-Pakistan and the PSP share a common enemy it seems. The Karachi police have discovered that the same weapon was used in attacks on both party’s offices.

A man was killed and another injured after unidentified men attacked the MQM-Pakistan’s union council office in New Karachi on February 11. Two people were killed and two others injured in an attack on a PSP office in Nazimabad on December 24.

Forensic tests have determined that the same 9mm pistol was used in both attacks. However, the pistol was not the only weapon used in either attack. The police have expanded their investigation after receiving the report.

