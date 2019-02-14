Return my bags or buy me new clothes, says furious passenger after PIA forgets to load luggage

February 14, 2019




The crew of a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Karachi to Multan messed up.

It forgot to load the luggage of over half the passengers on board the flight on Thursday and the passengers were not pleased.

Worried about their bags, they staged a protest over the incident at the Multan airport. One protesting woman had come to the city for a wedding. She sarcastically asked if the airline would send her to a boutique to buy clothes for the wedding she had to attend. “They charge immediately for everything. I won’t leave without my luggage,” she said.

