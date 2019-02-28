Residents of Punjab’s Narowal continue with daily routine amid India-Pak tensions

People living in Punjab's Narowal district are calmly busy in their daily routine despite repeated violations of the Line of Control by the Indian border forces.
The citizens in Narowal say they will fight shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan’s armed forces in the event the enemy’s forces cross the border.
The Narowal district is surrounded by Sialkot district to the northwest, Sheikhupura district to the southwest, India-administered Jammu and Kashmir and Kathua to the north, districts of Gurdaspur and Pathankot to the southeast, and Amritsar district to the south.
The life is normal in Narowal areas of Chandiyawali, Rensowal, Dhilham and other border areas, despite the delicate situation between India and Pakistan.
“We are living in the border area. We till our land. By God’s grace, we are serene and satisfied,” an elderly citizen told our correspondent. “We are not worried even in the smallest measure. We stand by our armed forces.”
They said India should not take our peacefulness for weakness.
“We live on the border. We live in Chandianwali. Our village is the last check post of the armed forces. You may see Indian border from here,” said one resident. “We are busy with everyday's chores the way we do them any other day.”
India is threatening us, a farmer, working in the field, told our correspondent. “But, we are absolutely resolute. We are fearless,” he said. “In any eventuality, we will rush to the border to fight side by side with our armed forces.”
