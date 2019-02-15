Residents of Karachi: Winter is ending in a few days

Residents of Karachi, winter is almost over.

Pakistan Meteorological Department Karachi Director Abdul Rashid says that the rain system from Iran is coming towards Pakistan, which will cause it to rain across the country.

This means Karachi’s winter will only last for a couple more days and temperatures in the port city will rise.

However, this doesn’t mean it is going to rain in Karachi. So far, there is no forecast for rain in Karachi.

