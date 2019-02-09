Rescue 1122 helpline’s neglect and delay caused death of five women in Rawalpindi fire: inquiry report

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

The inquiry report of the incident is complete and it states that the rescue vehicles reached after 10 minutes and the water finished almost immediately.As many as five women were killed after a fire erupted at a house in Rawalpindi’s A Block on January 15. Wedding celebrations were taking place at the house. The bride was one of the victims. She was identified as Sana.The residents had complained that the fire brigade arrived late.According to the inquiry report, the screams of the women could be heard in the recording of the phone call made to the helpline.Two cars of the Rescue 1122 helpline reached the scene after 10 minutes, the report said, adding that the water finished within 10 minutes.Innocent lives were lost due to the neglect and delay of the helpline, the report said.The fire extinguishing process was halted for 25 minutes the water finished while a third vehicle came, the report said.Eyewitness accounts of the bride’s father and paternal uncle, the groom and others are also included in the inquiry report.