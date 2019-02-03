Religious scholar shot dead in Karachi’s Saddar

February 3, 2019




Unidentified suspects shot dead a religious scholar in Karachi’s Saddar Saturday night.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and IG Dr Kaleem Imam have taken notice of the incident.

The killing is said to be a targeted attack.

Unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on Nadeem Qadri near Shahabuddin Market in Saddar. He died on the spot.

Related: Man and pregnant wife injured in Karachi shooting

Police seized four empty shells of a 9mm pistol from the scene. An inquiry was initiated while a search for the suspects is under way.

A policeman said the deceased was shot three times. Meanwhile, an eyewitness said three suspects shot Qadri.

The Sindh CM and IG sought a report of the incident while the Karachi additional IG has ordered an inquiry and directed that the culprits be arrested immediately.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Imran Khan will be in Lahore for a one-day visit today

February 3, 2019 10:31 am

Russia suspends nuclear missile treaty after US move

February 3, 2019 9:11 am

A school named after Malala Yousufzai in Karachi is losing its land to encroachments

February 2, 2019 9:17 pm

Karachi AIG says ‘no more’ to VIP culture on the city’s streets

February 2, 2019 8:17 pm

Karachi’s infrastructure: ‘PPP gave the court’s order a political spin’

February 1, 2019 11:39 pm

‘The 18th Amendment shouldn’t be disturbed under political pressure or by judicial decisions’

February 1, 2019 11:28 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.