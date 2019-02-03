Religious scholar shot dead in Karachi’s Saddar

Unidentified suspects shot dead a religious scholar in Karachi’s Saddar Saturday night.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and IG Dr Kaleem Imam have taken notice of the incident.
The killing is said to be a targeted attack.
Unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on Nadeem Qadri near Shahabuddin Market in Saddar. He died on the spot.
Police seized four empty shells of a 9mm pistol from the scene. An inquiry was initiated while a search for the suspects is under way.
A policeman said the deceased was shot three times. Meanwhile, an eyewitness said three suspects shot Qadri.
The Sindh CM and IG sought a report of the incident while the Karachi additional IG has ordered an inquiry and directed that the culprits be arrested immediately.
