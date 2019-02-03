Religious scholar shot dead in Karachi’s Saddar

Follow SAMAA English on

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and IG Dr Kaleem Imam have taken notice of the incident.The killing is said to be a targeted attack.Unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on Nadeem Qadri near Shahabuddin Market in Saddar. He died on the spot.Police seized four empty shells of a 9mm pistol from the scene. An inquiry was initiated while a search for the suspects is under way.A policeman said the deceased was shot three times. Meanwhile, an eyewitness said three suspects shot Qadri.The Sindh CM and IG sought a report of the incident while the Karachi additional IG has ordered an inquiry and directed that the culprits be arrested immediately.