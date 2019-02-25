Registered Afghan refugees can open bank accounts: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued instructions that Afghan refugees who are registered can open bank accounts in the country.

He made this announcement through a Tweet on Monday.

I have issued instructions today that Afghan refugees who are registered can open bank accounts and from now onwards they can participate in the formal economy of the country . This should have been done a long time ago. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 25, 2019

Around 2.3 million Afghans ‘refugees’ are living in cities across Pakistan. According to the UNCHR, 1.4 million are registered with the government and the rest are undocumented.

