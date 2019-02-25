Registered Afghan refugees can open bank accounts: PM Imran Khan

February 25, 2019

In this picture taken on October 18, 2018 an Afghan refugee vendor pushes a wheelbarrow at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Islamabad. Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued instructions that Afghan refugees who are registered can open bank accounts in the country.

He made this announcement through a Tweet on Monday.

Around 2.3 million Afghans ‘refugees’ are living in cities across Pakistan. According to the UNCHR, 1.4 million are registered with the government and the rest are undocumented.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pakistan has not been isolated, says Mehbooba Mufti

February 24, 2019 9:25 pm

Pakistan won’t allow anyone to use its soil against India, PTI lawmaker assures Modi and Swaraj

February 24, 2019 12:38 am

US ‘House of Horrors’ couple pleads guilty to torturing kids

February 23, 2019 11:36 pm

Five things to watch for on Oscars night

February 23, 2019 11:19 pm

Facing charges of sex abuse against minors, singer R Kelly surrenders to police

February 23, 2019 11:00 pm

Unidentified men kill oil trader in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

February 23, 2019 10:41 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Mahim Maher
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.