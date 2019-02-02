Re-polling underway in Sargodha’s NA-91

People in Sargodha’s NA-91 are voting once again for their candidates after the ECP ordered re-polling in the constituency after finding evidence of ballot tampering.

An investigating team advised the electoral body to hold re-polls on 20 polling stations.

Police, Rangers and Elite forces have been deployed to ensure the security.

The voters have been barred from carrying mobile phones or weapons inside the polling booths.

PML-N’s Zulfiqar Bhatti won the seat in the July 25 general elections. He defeated PTI’s Amir Sultan Cheema by a margin of 279 votes.

