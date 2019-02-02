Re-polling underway in Sargodha’s NA-91

February 2, 2019

PHOTO: AFP

People in Sargodha’s NA-91 are voting once again for their candidates after the ECP ordered re-polling in the constituency after finding evidence of ballot tampering.

An investigating team advised the electoral body to hold re-polls on 20 polling stations.

Police, Rangers and Elite forces have been deployed to ensure the security.

The voters have been barred from carrying mobile phones or weapons inside the polling booths.

PML-N’s Zulfiqar Bhatti won the seat in the July 25 general elections. He defeated PTI’s Amir Sultan Cheema by a margin of 279 votes.

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Lahore High Court allows Hamza Shahbaz to travel abroad, orders his name to be removed from the ECL

February 1, 2019 5:14 pm

Unidentified men attack residence of KP govt’s adviser

February 1, 2019 12:20 am

Pakistan to grant e-visa facility to tourists from 175 countries, says Fawad Chaudhry

January 31, 2019 10:41 pm

Government reduces petrol, diesel prices

January 31, 2019 9:37 pm

PM Khan to take decision on creation of a South Punjab capital, says Tahir Cheema

January 31, 2019 9:05 pm

PM Khan launches Pakistan Banao Certificate for overseas Pakistanis

January 31, 2019 6:37 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.