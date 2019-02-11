Raza Bashir Tarar appointed Pakistani high commissioner to Canada

Raza Bashir Tarar has been appointed Pakistani high commissioner to Canada.

Last year, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced the government’s decision to appoint Tarar to the postition.

Qureshi has said that there is no political agenda behind Tarar’s appointment.

Tarrar has held various diplomatic assignments in Pakistani missions abroad, the most recent being the high commissioner to Kenya.

Related: Pakistan’s ambassador to the US presents his credentials to President Donald Trump

He has also served in Manila, Brussels, Tokyo and New York (UN). Tarar also served as the Pakistan deputy permanent representative to the United Nations and deputy representative to the UN Security Council.

He is also Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT).

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.