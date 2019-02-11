Rawalpindi police searching for couple wanted for the murder of the man’s father

February 11, 2019

The Rawalpindi police are looking for a couple wanted for the murder of the man’s father over a property dispute.

According to the police, a man and his wife killed his father when he came to his house in the city’s Muhammadi Colony. His body was found in a sack in a drain 25 days later.

The police believe the man was killed because his son and his wife wanted to take over his house.

The man, identified as Allahdita, went to his son Nasir’s house on January 15 evening and went missing soon after.

The police have been conducting raids to arrest the couple and are investigating the case.

