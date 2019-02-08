Ramsha Wassan’s father released from police custody after seven days

Pervaiz Wassan, the father of a girl who was murdered in Khairpur on February 3, has been released from police custody.

Pervaiz, the father of Ramsha Wassan, was picked up by the police the day his daughter was killed and released seven days later on February 8.

Zulfiqar Wassan, the nephew of former PPP MNA Nawab Wassan and the cousin of former Sindh minister Manzoor Wassan, has been accused of her murder. He surrendered himself to the police on February 6.

He is currently in police custody on five-day physical remand. According to the police, Zulfiqar is involved in 20 other cases of heinous crimes, including murder, kidnapping for ransom, robberies and dacoities. He was also wanted for three more cases of honour killings but was never arrested.

Thirteen-year-old Ramsha was killed in Khairpur’s Haji Nawab Wassan Village on February 3.

Her mother said that he kidnapped Ramsha after she expressed her wish to marry her cousin. The parents then recovered her after five days with the help of local politicians. The day she returned home, five men entered their house and opened fire on her in front of her parents.

