Ramsha Wassan murder case: Khairpur police arrest PPP leader’s cook

Khairpur Police on Tuesday arrested the cook of PPP leader Nawab Wassan in connection with the murder of 13-year-old girl.

Imtiaz Wassan was arrested from Nawab Wassan’s residence, police sources said, adding that he was in contact with Zulfiqar Wassan.

The prime suspect, Zulfiqar Wassan, is a relative of PPP leader Manzoor Wassan and the nephew of PPP MNA Nawab Wassan.

Ramsha Wassan was killed on February 3. Her mother said that she was kidnapped by Zulfiqar Wassan after she expressed her wish to marry her cousin.

Related story: Sindh demands justice for Ramsha Wassan after her parents go ‘missing’

The parents then recovered her after five days with the help of politicians. The day she returned home five men entered their house and opened fire on her in front of the parents.

A doctor told SAMAA TV that Rimsha had died when her parents brought her to the hospital. She was shot nine times, he said.

The police have registered a case against four people in an honour killing case. The parents deny that Ramsha was killed in the name of honour.

Police arrest suspect in Khairpur ‘honour killing’ case

Media personnel and members of civil society tried to contact her parents, but they have ‘disappeared’ too. They weren’t at their home and their whereabouts couldn’t be located. When the police were asked, they rejected this assertion. City ASP Dr Imran said that Rimsha’s parents are in the area. “I have spoken to her father on the phone. I will meet him soon,” he said.

Khairpur SSP Umar Tufail said that the police are under no pressure to conduct the inquiry.