Raheel Sharif meets Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ

General (retired) Raheel Sharif, Pakistan’s former army chief and now the commander-in-chief of Saudi-led alliance against terrorism, called Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Monday.

According to the ISPR, the two leaders discussed issues related to regional peace and stability during the meeting.

Gen Bajwa appreciated the efforts of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) towards regional peace and security.

The visit of IMCTC commander comes ahead of a scheduled visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is arriving in Pakistan on February 16.

His security team has already arrived in Pakistan and is visiting various places in Islamabad.

This is the Saudi crown prince’s first visit to Pakistan. Five trucks carrying his furniture and fitness equipment have also reached Islamabad.

Pakistan is likely to sign a number of investment deals, including the construction of multi-billion-dollar oil refinery in the port city of Gwadar, during Crown Prince Salman’s visit.

Saudi Arabia had already pledged a $6 billion package for Pakistan.

