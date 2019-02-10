Raheel Sharif-led delegation of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition arrives in Islamabad

A delegation of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition arrived in Islamabad on Sunday.

The delegation is being headed by its Commander General (retd) Raheel Sharif, the former army chief.

Related: To command the Islamic Military Alliance is an honor: Raheel Sharif

The coalition members will hold meetings with civil and military leaders during its two-day visit.

General (retd) Raheel Sharif will hold a special meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan too.

They are expected to discuss the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. He will be visiting Pakistan on the invitation of the government’s invitation in the first week of February. The visit is expected to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Related: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to visit Pakistan in the first week of February

This is the first time the 41-nation coalition, which is based in Saudi Arabia, is visiting Pakistan.